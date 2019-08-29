Cracking the movie marketing code in Kerala

Swathi E By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Back in 2013, film marketing and promotions were in a nascent stage in Mollywood. It was a road less travelled by anyone yet Seetha Lakshmi daringly stepped into it. Looking back to the beginning of her journey, she says it was mere coincidence that took her to this field.

Six years later, she has created her own space in Mollywood. Working in over 100 movies, including commercially-acclaimed Pulimurugan and critically-acclaimed Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Seetha seems to have ushered in a new phase in M-Town when it comes to movie promotions.

She began her career in the media field as a VJ in Asianet in 2005. After working as an RJ and programme producer in Dubai, Seetha joined Surya TV, her first regular job. “Though I started my career as a VJ, I always preferred working behind the camera. However, my stint as a VJ helped me in developing contacts in the media field,” says Seetha Lakshmi.

She quit Surya TV in 2013 and that is when her former boss and producer Vijay Babu contacted her to help his production house with the promotion of Honey Bee. “He sought my assistance since I had good contacts in the media. Eventually, I started getting new offers from my friends and acquaintances. Then I realised there is a space in the industry for this job,” Seetha says. “I am still exploring this field. And each movie is a new product, so the marketing technique varies accordingly,” Seetha says.

From undertaking promotional activities to product marketing, she eventually started a media management company, Puppet Media, in 2016. Though she always gets more than a project simultaneously, she prefers to focus on one movie at a time. “I am happy that my job is something which I am passionate about. So, there is a sense of satisfaction. I also ensure to put my 100 per cent in projects offered to me,” she adds.

One of the challenges she faced in her initial years was the difficulty in convincing people the importance of promotion. However, she says the scene has changed in Mollywood and promotion executives get their place from the initial stages of movie production.

“Earlier, the production team used to think of promotion only after the completion of the movie. Lately, we are involved from the beginning itself. And it helps a lot. Reading the script helps you understand which element should be highlighted in marketing and which should not be,” says Seetha.

Unlike the days she started, the competition has increased and she feels it boosts her to come up with better ideas. For Seetha, whatever the movie is about or whoever is cast in it, a healthy workspace with the freedom to explore new marketing techniques is essential.

Talking of the support she receives, she says, “My biggest support system is my mother. She helps me with the administration of Puppet Media. And, I am a blessed mother to have an understanding daughter. Apart from my family, my friends have been a great support in every phase of my life.”

About her long term plans, Seetha says she will not confine herself to this alone but look forward to developing her organisation. “I have many plans but they are still in the initial stage. As of now, I am excited for the release of my latest movie Finals,” she laughs.