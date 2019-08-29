Deepti Sati, Miya George confirmed for Prithviraj’s 'Driving Licence'

By Express News Service

Prithviraj’s upcoming Driving Licence will have Deepti Sati and Miya George playing the female leads.

The former made her acting debut with the Lal Jose film Nee-Na, and later appeared in Mammootty’s Pullikaran Stara and Dulquer Salmaan’s Solo.

She will be playing the wife of Prithviraj’s character in the film.

Miya George, on the other hand, will play the wife of the film’s second male lead Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Driving Licence marks Miya’s third film with Prithviraj after Anarkali and Brother’s Day.

The film, directed by Lal Jr. and scripted by Sachy, is currently filming. Prithviraj plays a superstar while Suraj plays a vehicle inspector.

Driving Licence is produced by Prithviraj Productions in association with Listen Stephen’s banner Magic Frames.

Sushin Shyam is composing the music while Renadive is handling the camera.