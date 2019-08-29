Home Entertainment Malayalam

Jayaram confirms role in Mani Ratnam’s epic 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Actor Jayaram, who was recently seen in Pattabhiraman, is the latest name to be connected to the film, which is expected to go on floors early next year.

Jayaram

Actor Jayaram

By Express News Service

Mani Ratnam’s dream project, the 'Ponniyin Selvan' adaptation, is getting bigger with each passing day.

While it was confirmed that Vikram, Parthiban and Aishwarya Rai were part of the project, names like Jayam Ravi, Anushka, Karthi, Keerthy Suresh, Amitabh Bachchan, and Amala Paul have been speculated to be part of this period film. 

Jayaram himself has confirmed his presence in an interview with an online Malayalam channel.

Meanwhile, Mayaanadhi-fame Aishwarya Lekshmi is also linked to the project, which is based on Kalki’s celebrated Tamil novel of the same name. 

Ponniyin Selvan, which will be Mani Ratnam’s follow-up Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, is likely to be produced by Reliance Entertainment.

The screenplay is being written by actor-writer Elango Kumaravel, who has adapted a number of historical novels into stage plays.

