Tax evasion case: Kerala Crime Branch drops probe against actors Amala Paul, Fahadh Faasil

However, the Crime Branch team has sent a report to the Puducherry RTO to probe documents used by the actors to register their cars.

Amala Paul (left) and Fahadh Fazil (right) | File Photos

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Actor Amala Paul and Fahadh Faasil can breathe easy now as the Crime Branch has dropped the probe against them for tax evasion by registering their luxury cars in Puducherry.

However, the investigation team will file its charge sheet in a similar case registered against actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, MP, soon. A report was filed by Crime Branch DySP Josy Cherian before a magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram that the agency has no jurisdiction to probe the cases registered against Amala and Fahad as their cars were bought from other states. 

According to the Crime Branch official, Amala purchased a Mercedes Benz car in 2017 from Bengaluru. Later in August 2017, she registered the car at the Puducherry RTO. While the car’s price was around `1.25 crore, it was registered in Puducherry for a mere Rs 1.25 lakh. It would have cost around `25 lakh if the car was registered in Kerala. Similarly, Fahad registered his two luxury cars, which were purchased from New Delhi and Bengaluru, at the Puducherry RTO.

“As the offence has taken place in Puducherry, the agency in Kerala has no jurisdiction to probe the case. We have completed the probe and filed a report before a magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram in the first week of this month. Besides, Fahad has changed his car registration by paying the tax as per the norms in Kerala,” an officer said.

However, the Crime Branch team has sent a report to the Puducherry RTO to probe documents used by the actors to register their cars. “Our investigation has revealed that the cars were registered using forged documents. We doubt whether the cars were even taken to Puducherry for the registration. It was the agents who registered the cars in Puducherry using fake documents. Though the report was sent to the Puducherry RTO in June this year, no action has been initiated,” he said.

On the other hand,  the Crime Branch has collected evidence to file a chargesheet against Suresh Gopi. “Unlike in the other two cases, he had bought the vehicle from a dealer in Kerala and later registered it in Puducherry. He has also used a fake address to register it in Puducherry. “The investigation in Suresh Gopi’s case has been completed and the chargesheet will be filed at the magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram soon,” he said.

