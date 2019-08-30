Untitled Arjun Ashokan project begins at Madurai

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Arjun Ashokan will be starring in the directorial debut of Dileep’s brother Anoop Kumar.

Filming for the as-yet-untitled project has started at Madhurai. Dileep is producing the film under the banner of Grand Productions. Arjun Ashokan is playing the film’s central character.

The film has a screenplay by Santosh Echikkanam and also stars Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Ganapathi, Aneesh, Kottayam Pradeep, and Priyamvada along with a host of newcomers.

Jithin Stanislaus is handling the cinematography while Sajan is on the editing. Sharathchandran is composing the tunes to the lyrics by Saki Elsa and Rajiv Nair.

Arjun Ashokan is on a roll right now with projects helmed by some of the most accomplished names in the industry.

He was last seen in a significant role in the Mammootty-starrer Unda, directed by Khalid Rahman.

He also made a cameo appearance in the recently released Soubin Shahir film Ambili, which is the second film of Guppy-fame Johnpaul George.

His upcoming films include Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham and Vidhu Vincent’s Stand Up. His Thuramukham co-stars are Nivin Pauly, Biju Menon, and Nimisha Sajayan. In Stand Up, he is starring alongside Nimisha and Rajisha Vijayan.