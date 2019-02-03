BJP Kerala awaiting Mohanlal’s decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls: MT Ramesh 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state general secretary MT Ramesh has welcomed actor Mohanlal to contest from Kerala and said the party is waiting for his decision on the same.

He told reporters here on Saturday if Mohanlal is ready to contest, the party is willing to accommodate him from any seat in the state.

“Party workers and leaders will be happy if he contests from any seat. There have not been any formal discussions with Mohanlal on this matter. It is for the actor to reveal his position on the same,” he said.

The party will be keen to field him from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, where it has sufficient grass root presence, say party insiders.