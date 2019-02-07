Home Entertainment Malayalam

Copyright violation: Malayalam director Aashiq Abu's dream project 'Virus' gets court stay

The multi-star project is based on the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala's Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in 2018, which claimed 17 lives.

Published: 07th February 2019

Director Aashiq Abu, who had made waves with 'Maayanadhi', starring Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lakshmi, is coming up with his next.

Ernakulam District Court on Thursday issued a stay order against director Aashiq Abu's 'Virus' on the grounds of copyright violation.

The multi-starrer is reportedly based on the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala's Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in 2018, which claimed around 17 lives. The outbreak was initially attributed to fruit bats, bringing life in Kozhikode and surrounding areas to a standstill. 

Kerala state government's efforts in dealing with the situation as well the expertise of the doctors who diagnosed the virus in the initial stages itself were lauded worldwide.

The court ruling came following a petition filed by director Uday Anand, who said the story of the movie was registered under his name and was 'stolen' from him.

The court will hear the case on February 16.

Aashiq Abu, who made waves with Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer 'Mayanadhi' had announced 'Virus' in September 2018.

Big names including Asif Ali, Rima Kallingal, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy, Revathy, Kalidas Jayaram, Remya Nambeesan, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan and Chemban Vinod Jose, feature in the cast of 'Virus'.

The latest update is that Joju George, Sharaf U Dheen, Madonna Sebastian, Rahman, and Kunchacko Boban have joined the team.

Recently, it was reported that Fahadh Faasil had joined the cast. But the latest update does not mention Fahadh’s name.

READ HERE: How Health Department zeroed in on Nipah

The script of 'Virus' has been penned by Zakariya (writer and director of 'Sudani from Nigeria'), Muhsin Parari, Suhas-Sharfu (the duo who scripted Amal Neerad's 'Varathan') and Muhsin Parari (director of KL '10 Patthu' and scriptwriter for 'Sudani from Nigeria').

Rajeev Ravi is handling the cinematography while Sushin Shyam is composing the music.

Award-winning costume designer Sameera Saneesh will design the looks of the characters in the film.

The release has been set for April 11, 2019, for the Vishu festival.

(With inputs from Express News Service)

