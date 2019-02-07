Sreenivasan's younger son reunites Malarvaadi Arts Club gang again! Read on to find out how

By Online Desk

A lot of water has flowed under the bridge since Vineeth Sreenivasan scored big at the Malayalam box office by narrating a tale of friendship featuring five debutant actors.

Released in 2010, Malarvaadi Arts Club, which told the story of five audacious friends from a Thalassery neighbourhood, was a low-budget trendsetter in Malayalam.

Nine years after the singer-actor's directorial debut, many of "Malarvaadiyile pilleru" (The Malarvaadi gang) too have come into their own in the industry.

Nivin Pauly, who played Prakasan - the club's band leader and warchief at the same time - is one of the most sought after superstars in South India today. Aju Varghese, who played his trusted lieutenant Kuttu, is one of the busiest actors in Malayalam. Bhagath Manuel, Harikrishnan and Geevarghese too are familiar faces on the silver screen.

The team is coming together once again for another movie, and again another Sreenivasan is at the helm of the project. Dhyan Sreenivasan, Vineeth's younger brother, has announced his directorial debut "Love Action Drama" or "LAD" featuring his brother's wonder team.

Dhyan had earlier acted in Vineeth's Thira with Shobana in 2013, followed by Kunjiramayanam, Adi Kapyare Kootamani, Ore Mukham, Goodalochana, Sachin and Sayahna Vaarthakal.

The 30-year-old's movie will have Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara in lead roles.

The news was broken on Facebook by LAD's Facebook page who posted a photo of the Malarvadi team together. "After long 9 yeras!!! We all met for Malarvaadi audition and we worked together in #MAC and now it's a get together for Love Action Drama!!! Shraavam will also join us #MAC to #LAD" the post read.

Dhyan Sreenivasan

Interestingly, the lead pair in the movie is named after Thalathil Dineshan and Sobha from the 1989 superhit Vadakkunokkiyantram.

The movie was directed by Sreenivasan, father of Vineeth and Dhyan, who also played the main role opposite Aswathy Kurup (Parvathy).

Love Action Drama is produced by Aju Varghese and Visakh Subrahmaniam.