Home Entertainment Malayalam

Director Nishad makes acting debut with Vaakku

Filmmaker M A Nishad is making his acting debut with Sujith S Nair’s Vaakku (The Promise).

Published: 11th February 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Vaakku

Vaakku poster.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Filmmaker M A Nishad is making his acting debut with Sujith S Nair’s Vaakku (The Promise). The script, penned by actor-director Madhupal, has Nishad playing a grief-ridden ambulance driver. Nishad will be portraying the character in two different stages of his life.

“It’s about a man whose life is completely drained of colour —someone who carries the weight of sadness within him. It was a challenging role for me, both physically and emotionally,” says Nishad, who had to put on 14 kilos for the part. Nishad drew inspiration from an ambulance driver in his hometown.

He added that the film will touch on some relevant issues faced by today’s youngsters. “It revolves mainly around the bond between the driver and his son, who is something of a hero to him. The father is uneducated and his son means the world to him. The film is split into two segments: one showing the driver in his 30s and the other in his 60s.”

When asked about his script, Madhupal tells us that he wrote it as an acting vehicle for Nishad and didn’t intend to direct it himself. “The script was written a couple of years back exclusively for this team. Though it’s not based on any actual character, it addresses some real-life issues. Nishad has performed well in the film,” he adds.

Nishad’s performance has been submitted for consideration in the upcoming State awards. Nishad had previously won a State award for his story of the 2017 film Kinar, starring Revathy and Jayapradha.
Veteran cinematographer Madhu Ambat (Pathemari, Adaminte Makan Abu) has photographed the film. Apart from Nishad, Vaakku also features Anu Hasan (as the female lead), Suraj Venjarammoodu, Sudheer Karamana, Ganesh Kumar, Parvathy Ratheesh, Pranav Ratheesh, and Maala Parvathi among others. Aju Thomas and S Muralidharan have produced the film. Bijibal has composed the background score.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nishad Vaakku

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp