Veteran actor Jagathy Sreekumar to make on-screen comeback after seven years

By Online Desk

After a seven-year-long gap, veteran Malayalam actor Jagathy Sreekumar is set to make his acting comeback in an advertisement for a theme park in Thrissur.

The actor, known for his comic and character roles, mesmerized the fans with his performance for more than three decades. But in 2012, he met with a car accident during which he sustained a serious injury that kept him away from acting.

Now, Jagathy is all set to make his comeback in an advertisement produced by his son Rajkumar’s company - Jagathy Sreekumar Entertainments.

His son also informed that the veteran star is acting in the ad only after the doctors gave him a nod.

The advertisement will feature Jagathy Sreekumar, his daughter Parvathy Shaun, son Rajkumar and other close family members.