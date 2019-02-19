Home Entertainment Malayalam

Veteran actor Jagathy Sreekumar to make on-screen comeback after seven years

After thirty years in Malayalam film industry, veteran actor Jagathy Sreekumar met with a car accident in 2012. 

Published: 19th February 2019 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Jagathy Sreekumar (Photo | EPS/Rajeev Prasad)

By Online Desk

After a seven-year-long gap, veteran Malayalam actor Jagathy Sreekumar is set to make his acting comeback in an advertisement for a theme park in Thrissur.

The actor, known for his comic and character roles, mesmerized the fans with his performance for more than three decades. But in 2012, he met with a car accident during which he sustained a serious injury that kept him away from acting.

Now, Jagathy is all set to make his comeback in an advertisement produced by his son Rajkumar’s company - Jagathy Sreekumar Entertainments.

His son also informed that the veteran star is acting in the ad only after the doctors gave him a nod.

The advertisement will feature Jagathy Sreekumar, his daughter Parvathy Shaun, son Rajkumar and other close family members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagathy Sreekumar Actor Jagathy Sreekumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp