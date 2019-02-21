Home Entertainment Malayalam

My character in 'Varikuzhiyile Kolapathakam' is peculiar: Amit Chakkalackal

Varikuzhiyile Kolapathakam also stars Dileesh Pothan, Lena, Nedumudi Venu, Anjali Upasana, Shammi Thilakan, and Sudhi Koppa among others. It comes out in theatres tomorrow.

Published: 21st February 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Amit Chakkalackal

Actor Amit Chakkalackal

By Express News Service

Actor Amit Chakkalackal doesn’t think he has a lot of fans, and is concerned about the reception to his new film, Varikuzhiyile Kolapathakam, because “people are usually drawn to a film with a major star attached to it.” 

“We are solely banking on the film’s content, which I believe is fresh and well-made, to generate positive word-of-mouth,” says Amit, who plays a pastor entrusted with the charge of a church located on an island.

 On his character, Amit says, “Vincent Kombana is a peculiar character. He is immensely benevolent to those who love him and uses his brawns to deal with those who don’t, especially troublemakers who tell him to mind his own business.”

It’s apparent from the trailers that the film has a serio-comic vibe, and Amit confirms this. “It revolves around one crime and the ensuing investigation which is conducted in a realistic manner,” he adds. “Vincent is someone who carries the instincts of a shrewd police officer but ended up as a pastor. He starts investigating the crime on his own despite his limitations.”

Varikuzhiyile Kolapathakam also stars Dileesh Pothan, Lena, Nedumudi Venu, Anjali Upasana, Shammi Thilakan, and Sudhi Koppa among others. It comes out in theatres tomorrow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Chakkalackal Varikuzhiyile Kolapathakam Vincent Kombana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp