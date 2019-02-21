My character in 'Varikuzhiyile Kolapathakam' is peculiar: Amit Chakkalackal

By Express News Service

Actor Amit Chakkalackal doesn’t think he has a lot of fans, and is concerned about the reception to his new film, Varikuzhiyile Kolapathakam, because “people are usually drawn to a film with a major star attached to it.”

“We are solely banking on the film’s content, which I believe is fresh and well-made, to generate positive word-of-mouth,” says Amit, who plays a pastor entrusted with the charge of a church located on an island.

On his character, Amit says, “Vincent Kombana is a peculiar character. He is immensely benevolent to those who love him and uses his brawns to deal with those who don’t, especially troublemakers who tell him to mind his own business.”

It’s apparent from the trailers that the film has a serio-comic vibe, and Amit confirms this. “It revolves around one crime and the ensuing investigation which is conducted in a realistic manner,” he adds. “Vincent is someone who carries the instincts of a shrewd police officer but ended up as a pastor. He starts investigating the crime on his own despite his limitations.”

Varikuzhiyile Kolapathakam also stars Dileesh Pothan, Lena, Nedumudi Venu, Anjali Upasana, Shammi Thilakan, and Sudhi Koppa among others. It comes out in theatres tomorrow.