Kalidas Jayaram’s 'Happy Sardar' to be an Onam release

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

We had recently reported that Kalidas Jayaram will be appearing in a romantic comedy, Happy Sardar, helmed by husband-wife duo Sudip and Geethika. The team is currently in the middle of filming, and will soon move on to the next two schedules, to be completed in Punjab and Kerala respectively.

A love story of a Punjabi boy falling in love with a Knanaya Christian girl, Kalidas has been cast as the former and Merin the latter. “We developed the subject with Kalidas in mind. It’s a fun, festive entertainer reminiscent of films like Band Baaja Baaraat and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania,” says Sudip, adding that Kalidas will be conversing in both Malayalam and Hindi. “There is a reason behind that, but as for now, we are keeping it under wraps.”

Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey is playing Kalidas’ father, whom Sudip describes as someone who is at once comical and serious. “We are basically dealing with the conflict arising from the encounter between parents from two different cultures, the dilemmas of parents who are friends to their children, and the tough choices they sometimes have to make. All of this is told through humour,” says Sudip.

Aside from Kalidas and Merin, Happy Sardar will feature Aanandam-fame Siddhi Mahajankatti, Sreenath Bhasi, Siddique, Shanti Krishna, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Lalu Alex, Dharmajan, and Hareesh Kanaran.

Happy Sardar is Sudip and Geethika’s first foray into feature filmmaking after having worked earlier on severals ads and documentaries. The film, produced by Haseeb Haneef and Aji Medayil, is being planned as an Onam release. Kalidas will be next seen in Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu and Santosh Sivan’s Jack and Jill.