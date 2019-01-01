Home Entertainment Malayalam

Gokulam Gopalan makes acting debut in Nethaji

The film is on the departure of Subash Chandra Bose.

Published: 01st January 2019 05:55 AM

By Express News Service

Producer Gokulam Gopalan is making his acting debut with Vijeesh Mani’s Nethaji. Gopalan, who backed popular films like Kayamkulam Kochunni and Kammara Sambhavam, is playing Subash Chandra Bose in the film. Prasanna Kumar has written the screenplay and dialogues.

The film is on the departure of Subash Chandra Bose. The shoot is currently progressing in Attapadi. Director Vijeesh was recently in the news for getting into the Guinness book of records for making and releasing the fastest film — Vishwaguru — in 51 hours and 2 minutes.

Master Alok, who was last seen in Clint, is among the cast which also features Felix Kuruvilla, Roji P Kurien, Isaac John, Ashley Boban, Prasanna Pillai, Rajesh B, and Murali Mattummel. MJ Radhakrishnan is the cameraman while editing is by Rahul. Music is by Jubair Muhammed.

