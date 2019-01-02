Home Entertainment Malayalam

Instagraamam will have high production value: BTech fame Mridul Nair

Recently, BTech-fame Mridul Nair announced that he will be directing a web series titled Instagraamam.

Recently, BTech-fame Mridul Nair announced that he will be directing a web series titled Instagraamam. The first look poster was released by Mammootty. The series, Mridul says, will be “ambitious compared to other series currently streaming on YouTube, and will have the look and feel of a major international series made for OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.”

Mridul is very confident about the script, which apparently has an ample amount of humour. “As the title suggests, it will be set in a village. Kannur will be the primary location throughout the first season. However, the characters won’t be speaking in the Malabar dialect,” says Mridul. “It will revolve around the characters in that village, their friendships and relationships.”

Once filming is complete, Mridul intends to release the entire season — consisting of 10 episodes — on the same day. The plan is to make something really worth binge-watching, he adds. “It’s going to be very light-hearted. Nothing serious (unlike BTech, his directorial debut). Most of the series you see today are thrillers. Instagraamam won’t be like that. The entire thing has a relaxed mood. If you see one episode, you may want to finish the entire season in one sitting. It’s a story with repeat value.”

Mridul tells us the series will have high production value, which means it will be shot like an actual movie. “The priority will be to content. We will be shooting with two cameras. I’m planning to rope in some big names from Malayalam cinema,” says Mridul, who hopes that Instagraamam will be the first regional series to premiere on a platform like Netflix.

“I’ve noticed that, aside from films, Netflix hasn’t taken a regional series yet. There are many Malayali viewers who follow these popular international TV series. They’re all addicted. But so far we haven’t seen anything like that made in Malayalam. There haven’t been any openings in that regard. If our thing works out, then it’s going to open up a lot of exciting opportunities,” he says. The cast details, along with a second look, are on the way. The production is expected to commence shortly.

