Unni Mukundan joins Mammootty's Maamaankam

Mammootty's upcoming period film Maamaankam has just added Unni Mukundan to its cast.

Published: 02nd January 2019 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan. (Cinema Express Photo)

By Express News Service

Mammootty's upcoming period film Maamaankam has just added Unni Mukundan to its cast. Unni has revealed the news himself on his social media pages. The Maamaankam team has been taking a schedule break and will be resuming shoot by the end of his month. The big-budget film revolves around a group of warriors plotting to overthrow the Zamorin rulers.

Meanwhile, Unni's Mikhael is all set for release on January 18. The actor will be playing the primary antagonist Marco Jr. in the Haneef Adeni directorial opposite Nivin Pauly. The stylish characters posters of Unni from the film was revealed recently. Unni also has Binu Peter's Chocolate: Story Retold coming up soon.

