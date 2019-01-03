Home Entertainment Malayalam

5th ‘CBI’ film on the way, says K Madhu

K Madhu also wrote that he will be producing two films this year, one of which will be directed by M Padmakumar (Joseph) and the other by Arun Gopy (Ramaleela).

03rd January 2019

By Express News Service

K Madhu has announced that the pre-production of the 5th entry in his ‘CBI’ series has already begun. In a Facebook post, the director said the film will be produced by his company Krishna Kripa Productions.

SN Swamy is once again writing the popular series, which began with Oru CBI Diary Kurippu in 1988 and had Mammootty playing one of his most iconic characters, a CBI officer named Sethurama Iyer. The film was followed by Jagratha, Sethurama Iyer CBI, and Nerariyan CBI. It has been 14 years since the fourth one came out.

Arun Gopy was a disciple of K Madhu.

