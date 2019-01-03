First look of Soubin Shahir in Android Kunjappan ver. 5.25

By Express News Service

Soubin Shahir will star in debutant Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s Android Kunjappan ver. 5.25. Santosh T Kuruvilla is producing the film under the banner of Moonshot Entertainment. The first look poster showed a smiling Soubin with a robot.

Meanwhile, Soubin is readying his second directorial which will have Kunchacko Boban in the main role. The film will be produced by Soubin’s father Babu Shahir. The actor made his directorial debut last year with Parava starring Shane Nigam. Soubin is also playing the lead in Guppy-fame John Paul’s Ambili, the status of which is currently unknown. His upcoming release is Kumbalangi Nights.