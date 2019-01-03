Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘I’m Not playing a negative character in Janadhipan ’

According to Hareesh, the dialogue-driven film is releasing at the right time.

Published: 03rd January 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the movie

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Hareesh Peradi’s Janadhipan is all set to release on January 10. Touted to be a mass political thriller, the film has Hareesh playing the lead role of Kannur Vishwan who, he says, is someone who started out as a young political activist from a small village and rose up to become the CM of Kerala.

“Kannur Vishwan is a heroic figure in the eyes of his people. The film chronicles a few days in Vishwan’s life. Though it’s a political thriller, it will also delve into his family life and background. These aspects form an integral part of the script,” says Hareesh, adding that the character will be different from Kaitheri Sahadevan from Left Right Left, which is Hareesh’s most well-known performance. “I’m not playing a negative character. Vishwan is very serious, and yet, a very positive character. He is a misunderstood personality who  has to deal with some challenging episodes in his life.”

According to Hareesh, the dialogue-driven film is releasing at the right time. “It’s apt for the current political climate. There is an important scene in the film which I initially didn’t think would work, but after seeing the final result, I changed my mind. I decided to include it because there are some things that need to be addressed and repeated time and time again. I even told Thanseer (director), ‘You can cut any other scene but not this one.’”

A fearlessly outspoken actor, Hareesh occasionally voices his thoughts on political and social issues on his Facebook page. Some of his posts and videos drip with sardonic wit. Recently, a video of him mocking the December 14 hartal in a feminine voice went viral. “If I feel like saying something, I don’t hesitate,” says Hareesh. “Some people may get offended and react negatively to my statements but we can’t let that deter us. These things don’t bother me. If we live with the attitude that it’s not going to bother us, then it certainly won’t. I feel that sometimes being silent about an issue may do more harm than good.”

Among Hareesh’s upcoming films is Priyadarshan’s Marakkar. He will be joining the film’s Hyderabad set on January 11 after the release of Janadhipan. Thanseer MA is directing the film produced by R Balaji Venkatesh under the banner of Devi Entertainments. Mejo Joseph is handling the music.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp