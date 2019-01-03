‘I’m Not playing a negative character in Janadhipan ’

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Hareesh Peradi’s Janadhipan is all set to release on January 10. Touted to be a mass political thriller, the film has Hareesh playing the lead role of Kannur Vishwan who, he says, is someone who started out as a young political activist from a small village and rose up to become the CM of Kerala.

“Kannur Vishwan is a heroic figure in the eyes of his people. The film chronicles a few days in Vishwan’s life. Though it’s a political thriller, it will also delve into his family life and background. These aspects form an integral part of the script,” says Hareesh, adding that the character will be different from Kaitheri Sahadevan from Left Right Left, which is Hareesh’s most well-known performance. “I’m not playing a negative character. Vishwan is very serious, and yet, a very positive character. He is a misunderstood personality who has to deal with some challenging episodes in his life.”

According to Hareesh, the dialogue-driven film is releasing at the right time. “It’s apt for the current political climate. There is an important scene in the film which I initially didn’t think would work, but after seeing the final result, I changed my mind. I decided to include it because there are some things that need to be addressed and repeated time and time again. I even told Thanseer (director), ‘You can cut any other scene but not this one.’”

A fearlessly outspoken actor, Hareesh occasionally voices his thoughts on political and social issues on his Facebook page. Some of his posts and videos drip with sardonic wit. Recently, a video of him mocking the December 14 hartal in a feminine voice went viral. “If I feel like saying something, I don’t hesitate,” says Hareesh. “Some people may get offended and react negatively to my statements but we can’t let that deter us. These things don’t bother me. If we live with the attitude that it’s not going to bother us, then it certainly won’t. I feel that sometimes being silent about an issue may do more harm than good.”

Among Hareesh’s upcoming films is Priyadarshan’s Marakkar. He will be joining the film’s Hyderabad set on January 11 after the release of Janadhipan. Thanseer MA is directing the film produced by R Balaji Venkatesh under the banner of Devi Entertainments. Mejo Joseph is handling the music.