‘Indrans’ role ingramavasees  will be fresh and unexpected’ 

Actor Indrans will be seen in a fresh avatar in the upcoming Gramavasees, which is set to release by the end of January or sometime in February. The makers have not decided on a official release date yet. The post-production work is currently in its final stages.Gramavasees is directed by BN Shajeer Sha and produced by NS Kumar under the banner of Parvathi Cinemas. The story, screenplay, and dialogues are by Nithin Narayanan. Shajeer says the film is a simple comedy.

“This is a small film about a group of characters living in a village. Indrans plays the main character and Aziz Nedumangad his brother-in-law. These two are the principal characters. There are some conflicts between the two —they occasionally get into fights. It will have an interesting climax.”On Indrans’ character Madhavan, Shajeer says, “I would call Indrans’ Madhavan a ‘mass’ character but he has no fight sequences. He has an interesting flashback. He used to be a troublemaker in his past who later becomes quiet on account of some drastic, life-changing issues.

The film primarily revolves around a heated confrontation between him and Santosh Keezhatoor’s character. The latter is the villain.”The director believes that he has been able to utilise the State award-winning actor to the fullest and that he was completely floored by his performance in the film.

“Indrans was initially supposed to be a supporting character with someone else playing the lead. But later the role was rewritten so as to make him the lead character. I was so amazed by the final result. While I’m not saying that his performance is similar to the one in Aalorukkam, it’s still going to be something fresh and unexpected.

“The supporting cast is made up of Aziz Nedumangad, Santosh Keezhatoor, Mithun Mohan, Shabeer Shah, Vishnu Sabu Thiruvalla, Saji Peyod, Aji Nettayam, Sanandhi Sanal, and Master Abhiram Nitin. Ranjith Murali is in charge of the camera department with Suhas Rajendran handling the editing. Rajesh Twinkle is the art director.

Nithin Narayanan, Ranjith Mavelikkara, Shahida Basheer, U Narayanan Nair, and Master Abhiram Nitin have penned the lyrics with music composed by Shah Bros and Suraj Rex. The singers are Panthalam Balan, Vidhu Pratap, Najeem Arshad, Shabeer Shah, Mithun Murali, and Sanandhi. Gramavasees was shot mainly at Kasargod and Kanjhangad.Indrans was last seen in Rahul Riji Nair’s Dakini.