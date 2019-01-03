Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘Indrans’ role ingramavasees  will be fresh and unexpected’ 

Actor Indrans will be seen in a fresh avatar in the upcoming Gramavasees, which is set to release by the end of January or sometime in February.

Published: 03rd January 2019 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Actor Indrans will be seen in a fresh avatar in the upcoming Gramavasees, which is set to release by the end of January or sometime in February. The makers have not decided on a official release date yet. The post-production work is currently in its final stages.Gramavasees is directed by BN Shajeer Sha and produced by NS Kumar under the banner of Parvathi Cinemas. The story, screenplay, and dialogues are by Nithin Narayanan. Shajeer says the film is a simple comedy.

“This is a small film about a group of characters living in a village. Indrans plays the main character and Aziz Nedumangad his brother-in-law. These two are the principal characters. There are some conflicts between the two —they occasionally get into fights. It will have an interesting climax.”On Indrans’ character Madhavan, Shajeer says, “I would call Indrans’ Madhavan a ‘mass’ character but he has no fight sequences. He has an interesting flashback. He used to be a troublemaker in his past who later becomes quiet on account of some drastic, life-changing issues.

The film primarily revolves around a heated confrontation between him and Santosh Keezhatoor’s character. The latter is the villain.”The director believes that he has been able to utilise the State award-winning actor to the fullest and that he was completely floored by his performance in the film. 

“Indrans was initially supposed to be a supporting character with someone else playing the lead. But later the role was rewritten so as to make him the lead character. I was so amazed by the final result. While I’m not saying that his performance is similar to the one in Aalorukkam, it’s still going to be something fresh and unexpected. 

“The supporting cast is made up of Aziz Nedumangad, Santosh Keezhatoor, Mithun Mohan, Shabeer Shah, Vishnu Sabu Thiruvalla, Saji Peyod, Aji Nettayam, Sanandhi Sanal, and Master Abhiram Nitin. Ranjith Murali is in charge of the camera department with Suhas Rajendran handling the editing. Rajesh Twinkle is the art director.

Nithin Narayanan, Ranjith Mavelikkara, Shahida Basheer, U Narayanan Nair, and Master Abhiram Nitin have penned the lyrics with music composed by Shah Bros and Suraj Rex. The singers are Panthalam Balan, Vidhu Pratap, Najeem Arshad, Shabeer Shah, Mithun Murali, and Sanandhi. Gramavasees was shot mainly at Kasargod and Kanjhangad.Indrans was last seen in Rahul Riji Nair’s Dakini.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp