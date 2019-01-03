Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kumbalangi Nights, Allu Ramendran  to release in Feb

Two films, made by two debutants, will be releasing in February — Madhu C Narayanan’s Kumbalangi Nights and Bilahari K Raj’s Allu Ramendran.

Kumbalangi Nights stars Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Matthew Thomas. As per reports, Fahadh Faasil is playing the villain.

Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran are producing the film through their company Working Class Hero along with Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim’s Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The script is by Syam Pushkaran, who also wrote Maheshinte Prathikaram. Music is by Sushin Shyam.

Allu Ramendran stars Kunchacko Boban, Krishnan Shankar, Aparna Balamurali and Chandini Sreedharan. Sajin Cherukayil, Vineeth Vasudevan and Girish have penned the script. Aashiq Usman is producing the film which has Jimshi Khalid as the cinematographer and Shaan Rahman on the music.

