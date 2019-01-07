Virus goes on floors; Fahadh Faasil joins the cast

By Express News Service

Aashiq Abu’s much-anticipated Virus has started rolling at Kozhikode Medical College. The latest update is that Fahadh Faasil is also part of the cast in a key role. Fahad will be joining an already stellar cast comprising Parvathy Thiruvoth, Revathy, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambeesan, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, and Chemban Vinod Jose.

Based on the Nipah outbreak, the script is penned by four writers — Sudani from Nigeria’s Muhsin Parari-Zakariya and Varathan’s Suhas-Sharafu. Aashiq is producing the film under the banner of OPM. Sushin Shyam is composing the music while Rajeev Ravi is handling the cinematography. The team is aiming for a Vishu release.