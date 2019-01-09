Home Entertainment Malayalam

Old-school love stories have their own charm: Neeyum Njanum director AK Sajan

AK Sajan says his new film is a mature, old-school love story.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

AK Sajan says his new film is a mature, old-school love story. Known for writing mostly violent thrillers, Sajan made his directorial debut with the Prithviraj-starrer Stop Violence. Neeyum Njanum sees him writing and directing a full-fledged romance drama for the first time. The film has cleared the censors with a clean ‘U’. 

Not a complete stranger to romantic dramas, Sajan had co-written, with brother AK Santhosh, two of them in the 90s — Meenathil Thalikettu and Anuraga Kottaram. “My wife joked that after writing crime thrillers in my younger days I’m finally writing a love story in my middle age (laughs). Maybe it’s the effect of getting older.” However, as with all his other scripts, Neeyum Njanum will be marked by moments of intense conflict too, with characters encountering seemingly insurmountable obstacles.​

Making a traditional love story in this technology-driven age is not easy, he admits. “It’s a challenge when you’re from an older generation. I’m not even going to deny it. No matter how much you say you have updated yourself, your mind is stuck in the era you came from.

Your thoughts and feelings are shaped by the experiences you grew up with. I come from the time of letters, flowers, and discreet meetings. That’s all gone now. Now it’s all WhatsApp and Facebook.

The imagination power of young lovers today has become weak. Old-school love stories have their own charm. It is possible to do something fresh with old ideas. Films like Ennu Ninte Moideen proved that there is still an audience for such stories.”

Sajan took inputs from the cast and crew to get an idea of how things work today. “It was a collaborative effort. When you’re writing a story like that, it helps to listen to and understand the perspectives of people younger than you. I had to check if something I wrote was working or not. I and Siyad Koker (producer) were the only older people working on the film. The rest of them are all youngsters,” he says.

The director feels that the script writing process has become more complicated today as opposed to the olden days. “Today, you don’t know what is going to offend somebody. You have to be too careful of what you write. Something that seems politically correct to you may not seem the same to someone else. Though Neeyum Njanum is mostly a feel-good film, it will be addressing some serious social issues too,” he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neeyum Njanum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp