3D Malayalam thriller Bolivia releasing today

By Express News Service

Independent Malayalam filmmaker Faizal Koonath’s Bolivia is releasing today. The low-budget film, which was shot in Native Stereoscopic 3D in 4K resolution, is written by Faizal Koonath and stars Abhay Stephen, Soumya Sadanandan, Ashok Kumar, Neena Kuruppu and Master Aslaabith. Bolivia is the first 3D film to be made by independent filmmakers.

The film is an investigation thriller that takes place over a day. Soumya Sadanandan is playing the central character of Neethu. Soumya recently made her directorial debut with Mangalyam Thanthunanena. 80 per cent of the cast is made up of newcomers.