Home Entertainment Malayalam

Shoot of Ival Gopika progressing at Nilambur

The shoot of production controller-turned-director Ambalappuzha Radhakrishnan’s Ival Gopika is progressing at Nilambur.

Published: 11th January 2019 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The shoot of production controller-turned-director Ambalappuzha Radhakrishnan’s Ival Gopika is progressing at Nilambur. Featuring Devan, Shobha Mohan and newcomers Unni Rajesh, Nimisha Nair in the lead roles, Ival Gopika is a romantic drama set against a family backdrop. 

Produced by Kallayam Suresh under the banner of Devadas Films, the film’s story is penned by Ambalappuzha Radhakrishnan himself with TM Siddique writing the script and dialogues. The film is being dubbed in both Malayalam and Tamil. Radhakrishnan has worked in the film industry as a production controller for many years.

A fan of feel-good films, Kallayam Suresh started Devadas Films with the intention of encouraging up and coming filmmakers. Shamsu Nilambur is the cinematographer, Linson Rafael the editor, Abhilash Muthukad the art director, Punalur Ravi the make-up artist, Nagarajan the costume designer. Joy Madhav is composing the music to the lyrics of MD Manoj and Sreedevi.

Devan was last seen in Koodasha, Aravindanthe Athithikal, and Koode. He will be seen next in Jis Joy’s Vijay Superum Pournamiyum and Oru Caribbean Udayippu. Both films are coming out today. Shoba Mohan was last seen in Ranjith Sankar’s Njan Marykutty and G Marthandan’s Johny Johny Yes Appa. She will be next seen in Harisree Ashokan’s directorial debut Oru International Local Story.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ival Gopika

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp