Shoot of Ival Gopika progressing at Nilambur

By Express News Service

The shoot of production controller-turned-director Ambalappuzha Radhakrishnan’s Ival Gopika is progressing at Nilambur. Featuring Devan, Shobha Mohan and newcomers Unni Rajesh, Nimisha Nair in the lead roles, Ival Gopika is a romantic drama set against a family backdrop.

Produced by Kallayam Suresh under the banner of Devadas Films, the film’s story is penned by Ambalappuzha Radhakrishnan himself with TM Siddique writing the script and dialogues. The film is being dubbed in both Malayalam and Tamil. Radhakrishnan has worked in the film industry as a production controller for many years.

A fan of feel-good films, Kallayam Suresh started Devadas Films with the intention of encouraging up and coming filmmakers. Shamsu Nilambur is the cinematographer, Linson Rafael the editor, Abhilash Muthukad the art director, Punalur Ravi the make-up artist, Nagarajan the costume designer. Joy Madhav is composing the music to the lyrics of MD Manoj and Sreedevi.

Devan was last seen in Koodasha, Aravindanthe Athithikal, and Koode. He will be seen next in Jis Joy’s Vijay Superum Pournamiyum and Oru Caribbean Udayippu. Both films are coming out today. Shoba Mohan was last seen in Ranjith Sankar’s Njan Marykutty and G Marthandan’s Johny Johny Yes Appa. She will be next seen in Harisree Ashokan’s directorial debut Oru International Local Story.