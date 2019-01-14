Pragathi, a one of a kind musical series

Home Entertainment Malayalam

By Sajin Shrijith
Three women, three music videos, three themes, and one philosophy that binds them all. In what is touted to be a first-of-its-kind musical trilogy, three prominent actresses from Malayalam cinema will present to the viewer three different experiences. The trailer was released on social media a few days back.

“Life is a journey without a destination. That’s what we tried to convey through the trailer,” says director Jithin Lal, who worked as an associate on the films Godha, Ennu Ninte Moideen, and Kunjiramayanam. 
Collectively titled Pragathi, the abstract series comprises three music videos — Bodhi, Mukthi, Gathi — come in three Indian languages. Bodhi (feat. Lena), is in Hindi, Mukthi (feat. Wamiqa) in Tamil, and Gathi (feat. Nyla) in Malayalam.The three videos will be characterised by three different music genres.

KS Harishankar of the band Pragathi has sung the tracks. The singer’s Jeevamshamaayi, from last year’s  Theevandi, was a chartbuster. The videos will have a distinct look and are conceptually separate from each other.Jithin tells us the series is intended for viewers who are accustomed to international content. “Each video will have a female-centric narrative exploring some relevant issues and is shot like an international music video with high production value. They embody the elation of liberation that every woman wishes to accomplish. The whole thing is meant to be uplifting,” he explains.

On Lena’s short Bodhi (enlightenment), Jithin says it’s about a woman’s transition from a materialistic life to a non-materialistic one. The short was filmed in the Spiti Valley, Himalayas. “Lena was already travelling when we contacted her. As she was in Nepal at the time, it was convenient for us. We sent her the idea and she was immediately on board. Our small crew of five then went and met her there. The trip proved to be quite challenging. We weren’t equipped like a normal film crew. It was basically guerilla filmmaking,” adds Jithin.

Nyla’s Gathi (movement), Jithin says, is about an expatriate residing in Dubai. Her story is told parallelly with that of Thiruvambady Sivasundar, the legendary elephant who was once part of the Thrissur Pooram.
Wamiqa’s Mukthi, as the title suggests, is about freedom. “What happens when a girl who has been leading a sheltered existence for a long time is suddenly thrown into the outside world? That’s what Mukthi is about. As she travels through the city, she is met with stares from society, and she tries to overcome this predicament.”

