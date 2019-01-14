Home Entertainment Malayalam

Renowned Malayalam director Lenin Rajendran passes away at 67

The filmmaker, who was known for his unique style, has a number of critically acclaimed movies including Swathi Thirunal, Daivathinte Vikrithikal and Mazha to his credit.

Lenin Rajendran

Lenin Rajendran. (Photo| facebook/ Lenin Rajendran)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalam director and screenwriter Lenin Rajendran, known for his offbeat approach in filmmaking, passed away at Chennai Apollo Hospitals on Monday. He was 67. He was undergoing treatment after a liver transplant surgery at the hospital. He was also chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation.

Lenin had achieved much critical acclaim for ‘Chillu’, ‘Meenamasathile Sooryan’ and ‘Swathi Thirunal’ among others. This gets underscored when the just-concluded 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) screened six films of the ace director under the category ‘Chronicler of Our Times’. 
A five-time recipient of the Kerala State Film Awards he was also presented with the International Federation of Film Critics Award for the best Malayalam film for his ‘Makaramanju’ screened at the 2010 IFFK. 

 In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Lenin had displayed exceptional talent in documenting history, citing ‘Meenamasathile Sooryan’ and ‘Swathi Thirunal’ as examples of the same. “For Lenin, film was not a mere medium for entertainment.   He also played a major role in prorogating a new wave in Malayalam cinema,” said Pinarayi. Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan said Lenin’s demise is an irreplaceable loss for the cultural sphere for the state.  

Nedumudi Venu, who was the central character in Lenin’s directorial debut ‘Venal’ said: “He was a trendsetter. He made a mark in his debut film (1981) itself. For, it had limited characters and had neither the dramatic scenes nor song sequences the viewers were used to at that time. Compared to other filmmakers who mend their stance for scoring brownie points, Lenin was unwavering in his beliefs,” said Venu. 

Award-winning film-editor Bina Paul, who had associated with Lenin in his film ‘Mazha’, told Express: “Lenin was part of the new wave in the Malayalam film industry. His films get to stand out for its varying themes .” Lenin’s body is likely to be brought to his native place in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

