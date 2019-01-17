Indrajith Sukumaran joins the ensemble cast of Aashiq Abu's 'Virus'

CE Features By

Express News Service

Another big name has been added to the cast of Aashiq Abu’s upcoming film Virus. Indrajith Sukumaran has confirmed his involvement through an Instagram post. The actor is the latest addition to the already huge ensemble cast featuring the likes of Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, Fahadh Faasil, Revathy, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Remya Nambeesan, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, and Chemban Vinod Jose.

The script of Virus is penned by Zakariya, Muhsin Parari, Suhas, and Sharfu. With cinematography by Rajeev Ravi, the shoot of the film, which is based on the Nipah outbreak, began recently at Kozhikode.

Aside from Virus, Indrajith will next be seen in Thakkol, Lucifer, and the Tamil film Naragasooran.