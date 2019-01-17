Vijith Nambiar’s Munthiri Monjan completes filming

By Express News Service

Munthiri Monjan – Story told by a Frog, an upcoming romantic comedy, is in its final stage of production. Directed by debutant Vijith Nambiar, the film has Manesh Krishnan (Friday, Tournament, Oru Mexican Aparatha) and Deepika Anil in central roles. The film will be a fresh experience for Malayali audiences, says Vijith.Set up in an urban backdrop, the story is told by a frog (just like it says in the tagline) and revolves around Vivek Viswanath, a young marketing guy working in advertising.

He accidentally meets Ima Rajiv, who runs an online lending library startup and their friendship slowly transitions into romance. On a train trip to Mumbai, another girl enters his life accidentally. The further incidents in the film give rise to humour, satire, and emotion. Manu Gopal and Meharali Poilungal Ismail have penned the script.

Munthiri Monjan is produced by Asokan PK. Eros International will be distributing the film which is produced by Vishvas Movies Pvt Limited. Munthiri Monjan is the production company’s follow-up to the 3D Sanskrit film Anurakthi. Kochi, Palakkad, and Kozhikode were the filming locations.

Music will have an important part in the film. A trained musician, Vijith Nambiar has studied under the late BA Chidambaranath. Vijith has composed three unique songs for the film, one of which is a Mehfil. Shreya Ghoshal, Shanker Mahadevan, Hari Shanker KS, and Vijesh Gopal are the singers. The lyrics have been penned by Rafeeq Ahmed, Muralidharan Guruvayur, Manu Gopal. The cinematography is handled by Shan Hafsali and background score by Rijosh.

The cast includes prominent names such as Innocent, Idavela Babu, Irshad, Salim Kumar, Niyas Backer, Anjali Nair, Vishnu Nambiar along with Bollywood actor Kairavi Thakkar who made a cameo appearance in Dulquer Salman’s Solo. The film is expected to release in March 2019.