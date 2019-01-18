Home Entertainment Malayalam

WATCH trailer | Fahadh Faasil's 'Kumbalangi Nights' is a breezy film you don't want to miss

The trailer gives us a sneak peek of the things that happen in the touristy fishing village of Kumbalangi - lots of laughter, mischief and scenic shots.

Published: 18th January 2019 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

A collage of the stills from the trailer of 'Kumbalangi nights' (Photo | YouTube)

By Online Desk

The makers of 'Kumbalangi Nights' released the film's trailer on Thursday, further charming us after the teaser release on January 4.

The teaser had shown a cute clip of Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi and Matthew Thomas dancing to the Doordarshan jingle.

The trailer gives us a sneak peek of the things that happen in the touristy fishing village of Kumbalangi - lots of laughter, mischief and scenic shots.

The film stars Fahadh Faasil, who is also a producer, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran. Madhu C Narayanan will debut as the director.

Kumbalangi Nights promises to entertain families with comedy and drama, and will hit the big screen on February 7.

Fahadh Faasil has been basking in the good reviews that he received for his performances in 'Varathan' and 'Njan Prakashan', and it is widely expected that this film will also be a hit!

