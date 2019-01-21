Home Entertainment Malayalam

Dhanesh Anand joins Anoop Menon’s next

Anoop Menon’s directorial debut King Fish has added Lilli-fame Dhanesh Anand to its cast.

By Express News Service

Anoop Menon’s directorial debut King Fish has added Lilli-fame Dhanesh Anand to its cast. The film, which had director VK Prakash attached to it initially, stars director Ranjith, Durga Krishna, Lal Jose, Niranjana Anoop, and Nissa. Anoop is also writing the script.

A Kozhikode native, Dhanesh made his acting debut in last year’s Lilli, playing the perversely psychotic member of a gang that abducts Samyuktha Menon’s character. Dhanesh’s standout performance won acclaim from all corners.

Anoop Menon’s last film was Ente Mezhuthiri Athazhangal which he wrote and starred in. He is known for his successful collaboration with VK Prakash on the films Beautiful and Trivandrum Lodge. A sequel to the latter, titled Madras Lodge, is on the way.

