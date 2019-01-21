Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal starrer 'Lucifer' shoot wrapped up

The shoot of Prithviraj’s Lucifer has wrapped up at Lakshadweep. Prithviraj posted the update on his social media page.

The shoot of Prithviraj’s Lucifer has wrapped up at Lakshadweep. Prithviraj posted the update on his social media page. “At 4.30 am today, out on the ocean, ahead of the eastern jetty in Kavarati Island, Lakshadweep, we canned the final shot of #Lucifer. It’s a wrap!”

The team will now move on to the 2-month-long post-production process to get the film out on time for its March 28 release. Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Saniya Iyyappan, and Fazil are among the film’s ensemble cast.

