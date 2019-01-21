Home Entertainment Malayalam

Multiplex theatres cheating audience with poor sound systems: Resul Pookutty

The Oscar-winning sound designer said that most multiplexes disappointed him to the core for poor sound systems and that single screens were better.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ninety per cent of multiplex theatres in the state are cheating the audience with low-quality sound systems, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty said here on Sunday. He was speaking in a ‘Meet The Press’ programme held here at the Press Club as part of the promotion of the latest Malayalam film, Pranaa starring Nitya Menon.

“In my experience, most of the multiplex theatres have sub-standard sound quality systems. I have travelled from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram watching Pranaa in various theatres to experience my work. Unfortunately, most of the multiplexes have disappointed me to the core for poor sound systems. The single screens are far better. The multiplex theatres are cheating the movie-lovers,” said Resul who has been nominated for Golden Reel award for sound editing in foreign language category for Rajinikanth's 2.0. 

He urged the government to formulate a cultural policy for the betterment of the film industry. “People are paying entertainment tax to the government. So the government should do something in return. At least the authorities should direct theatres to keep a minimum technical standard,” Resul said. He also cautioned that the major challenge which the film industry should face in the future is bringing people to the theatre for watching films.

“We are now at the time of web series films watching through Netflix and Amazon. This itself is a major challenge and only the films which could be made in a larger canvas will have survival in future. That means the films with high budget films can only bring people to the theatres,” Resul explained.

He has also appreciated the way in which Indian films have evolved largely in the last decade. “After the Oscar win for Slumdog Millionaire, many regional films have started experimenting with sound design in films. The result was a golden period for Indian cinema in the past 10 years,” Resul said.

On the film Pranaa, Resul said the post-production period was a nightmare for him as he had to face several challenges in fitting the sounds for various languages. Prana has been made in four languages such as Malayalam Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.

“It took eight months for completing the post-production. I have used multi-microphone in the film and used the acoustic space as a character as well.  However, I am happy about the outcome now. Nithya has done a fantastic job as a single actor in the film. She did work a lot to speak various languages,” Resul said.

The film is directed by V K Prakash and ace cinematographer P C Sreeram cranked the camera. The film has used Synch Sound Surround format for the first time.

