Tom Emmatty’s next 'The Gambler' goes on floors

Oru Mexican Aparatha-fame Tom Emmatty’s next film The Gambler has started rolling at Thrissur.

Published: 21st January 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Oru Mexican Aparatha-fame Tom Emmatty’s next film The Gambler has started rolling at Thrissur. The film is touted to be Malayalam’s first superhero film. Anson Paul will be playing the titular hero. Thankachan Emmanuel is producing the film.

Tom had told us earlier that the will be a more grounded superhero film. Vishnu Govindan and newcomer Dayana have been officially revealed to be part of the cast. Vinod Narayan, who runs the popular ‘Ballatha Pahayan’ page on Facebook, has announced that he is making his acting debut through the film.

