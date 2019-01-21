Will direct a Hindi film soon: Prithviraj Sukumaran

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Monday revealed that he will soon direct a film in Hindi.

The actor, who has featured in Hindi films such as "Aiyaa", "Aurangzeb" and "Naam Shabana", said the offers from Bollywood are not exciting enough for him to take time out off his career in South. "I'm not in talks with anyone as of now for a Hindi film. I have occasionally read a script or two. But nothing has excited me to be finding time from in between my southern career and do it. I'm waiting for an interesting script in Hindi. Directing a film in Hindi is definitely on the cards. Hopefully it should happen sooner than later," Prithviraj told PTI in a telephonic interview from Kochi.

This year the actor will be making his directorial debut with Malayalam language film "Lucifer", featuring Mohanlal. Prithviraj said he feels blessed as a debutante director to have the South legend lead the film. "Directing Mr Mohanlal was a delight. He's completely there and wanting to know what you want him to do. He's very keen on making sure the director's vision is realised. That's what I feel has made him the legend that he is today. I have a stellar cast, a producer who stood by every vision of mine and this huge project to start my directorial career. I have given it my best shot. It has quite a big canvas. I hope people have as much as fun as we had making it," he said.

On the acting front, Prithviraj is looking forward to the release of "Nine". The Malayalam film is a sci-fi horror thriller, with which the actor is making his production debut through his banner Prithviraj Production.

The movie is being co-produced by Sony Pictures India and marks the studio's maiden venture into the South industry.n The actor said the movie is a troubled father-son story set against the backdrop of a global event that takes place over the period of nine days.

"Nine", also starring Prakash Raj and Mamta Mohandas, is slated to be released on February 7.