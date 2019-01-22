Home Entertainment Malayalam

Midhun Manuel Thomas’ 'Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu' to release on March 1

Director Midhun Manuel Thomas’ latest, Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu, is all set to release on March 1.

By Express News Service

Director Midhun Manuel Thomas’ latest, Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu, is all set to release on March 1. Based on a short story of the same name by Ashokan Charuvil, the Kalidas Jayaram-Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer is produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions.

This is the second release of this banner this year after the Kunchacko Boban-starrer Allu Ramendran, which is releasing on February 1. The first song from the film, a romantic track titled “Hey Madhuchandrike”, was released online recently. The music is by Gopi Sundar. Vijay Yesudas has crooned the lyrics written by Harinarayanan.

Renadive (Vijay Superum Pournamiyum) is the cinematographer and Lijo Paul the editor. The screenplay has been jointly penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas and John Mantrikkal. Argentina Fans... is Midhun’s follow-up to 2017’s Aadu-2, the sequel to the cult hit Aadu starring Jayasurya. Midhun is currently planning a third Aadu film along with another film starring Jayasurya titled Turbo Peter. It is not yet clear which will go into production first. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Vijay Superum Pournamiyum is currently running successfully in theatres. Kalidas Jayaram is busy filming Santhosh Sivan’s latest directorial Jack and Jill. In addition to Argentina Fans..., Kalidas will be also seen in Jeethu Joseph’s Mr and Mrs Rowdy, which is expected to release soon.

