Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kottayam Nazeer makes directorial debut

The first round of screening was opened for the media along with the actors present.

Published: 22nd January 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After Harisree Ashokan, another comedian is stepping into direction: Kottayam Nazeer. The actor-cum-artist organised a private screening of his directorial debut, a short film titled Kuttichan at Lal Media Arts in Kochi. In attendance were actors Jafar Idukki (who plays the lead role of Paili), Suresh Krishna, Lal, Kalabhavan Shajon among others.

The first round of screening was opened for the media along with the actors present. Nazeer tells us the 15-min short film is a prelude to the full-length feature film he is going to direct sometime this year.

The short film has Paili visiting an old friend at his death bed. What's unique about the film is that it's told from the point-of-view of the friend, the titular Kuttichan, who is never even shown once in the film. The entire film has an emotional Paili reminiscing about the old days, when Kuttichan used to be something of a legend. The men wanted to be like him and the women wanted a man like him.

Paili's conversations with Kuttichan has the effect of a grandfather narrating a story to his grandchildren. As Paili goes on rekindling Kuttichan's glorious past, we are able to get a fairly clear visual of Kuttichan's colourful adventures. Jaffar Idukki is quite effective in a role that requires him to convey a plethora of emotions and several stories in a few minutes.

There are two women in Kuttichan's household -- Kuttichan's daughter and his granddaughter -- who don't seem to be that interested in all this. It's apparent that they have heard these stories a hundred times before. And they don't seem too bothered by the fact that Kuttichan is going to breathe his last soon. They sit waiting for everything to get over as early as possible. Mala Parvathy plays a nun who is revealed to be a former flame of Kuttichan. At one point, she desired to be Kuttichan's spouse, and she laments about fate turning her into a "bride of Christ" instead. Mohanlal provides the voiceover in the film's final portions.
Nazeer has also penned the script of the film, which is shot by cinematographer Kanakaraj. Gopi Sundar is the music director. Maneesh Kuruvilla and Kannan VG has produced the film under the banner of B & G Productions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kottayam Nazeer Kuttichan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp