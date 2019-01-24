Pranav Mohanlal was so comfortable to work with: Zaya David

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Arun Gopy’s second film Irupathiyonnam Noottaandu has Pranav Mohanlal paired opposite a newcomer, Rachel David a.k.a Zaya David. “The ‘Zaya’ comes from my character’s name in the film,” says the Bangalore-based model-turned-actress whose mother hails from Chengannur and father from Kozhikode.

“I didn’t plan on becoming an actor. It just happened by accident,” Rachel tells us. “But I was driven by the need to be successful at something. I wanted to be something big. It was after some offers started coming in that I seriously started considering acting as a career. So, after my graduation, I enrolled in Anupam Kher’s acting school.”

Rachel doesn’t see herself as a big movie buff, and used to watch movies with her family for the sake of entertainment. “My parents have always been open-minded and they were very supportive of whatever I chose to do, even if it’s a career in cinema.”

In Irupathiyonnam Noottandu, Rachel plays a sweet, fun-loving, and adventurous girl. She calls the experience a very memorable one. “I didn’t feel like a newcomer on set. Pranav was so comfortable to work with. He comes off as this shy and reserved person but once you get to know him well, you’ll see that he is very outgoing. He is willing to step out of his comfort zone for his character. In this film, he does a lot of things — dancing, surfing, stunts — and it surprised all of us. Once he puts his mind to something, he goes about achieving it,” says Rachel.

She calls director Arun Gopy a determined filmmaker. “Arun gave me the freedom to explore my character as I understood it and gave me the option to try out different things. If something didn’t work out, he would patiently explain everything.” She added that since this film comes with a lot of expectations, both Arun and producer Tomichan Mulakupadam made sure that they got everything right.



Irupathiyonnam Noottaandu also stars Gokul Suresh, Manoj K Jayan, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Siddique, and Innocent among others. Cinematographer Abhinandhan Ramanujam has shot the film with Vivek Harshan handling the editing. Gopi Sundar has composed the music. Peter Hein, who also worked in Pulimurugan, has designed the stunts performed by Pranav.