Basil Joseph, Vishnu Govind and Vishnu Vinay in 'Magic Moments'

Basil Joseph was last seen in Padayottam with Biju Menon.

Published: 25th January 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 12:15 PM

Basil Joseph

By Express News Service

Shabareesh Varma, Kailash, Basil Joseph, Vishnu Vinay, Vishnu Govind will be seen together in the upcoming Magic Moments. The film has three directors —Charles J, Prajod, Shabareesh Balasubramaniam and Philip Kakkanad — and is produced by Bineesh Kokkallur, Shabareesh Balasubramaniam, Udith Mohan, Febin Kaniyalil, and Jeslo Antony.

With script and dialogues by KC Arunkumar, Midhun Chithanaatu, Bineesh Kokkallur, the comic thriller also features Madhu, Jinu John, Sajan Palluruthy, Shaju Sreedhar, Jayakrishnan, Mani Shornur, Radhakrishnan, Leona Lishoy, and Sethulakshmi.   

Basil Joseph was last seen in Padayottam with Biju Menon. The actor-cum-director is all set to direct Tovino Thomas in a superhero film titled Minnal Murali. Basil made his directorial debut with 2015’s Kunjiramayanam.

Leona Lishoy made appearances in four films last year — Kidu, Maradona, Mangalyam Thanthunanena, and Queen. She will be next seen in the Shane Nigam-starrer Ishq directed by Anuraj Manohar.Shabareesh Varma, who recently appeared in Ladoo, made his debut in Alphonse Puthren’s Neram. He will be also seen in the upcoming Mariyum Vannu Vilakkoothi directed by Jenith Kachappilly, and Amigos alongside Jude Anthany Joseph, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Shankar, and Manoj Guinness.

Vishnu Govindhan recently appeared in Oru Carribean Udayippu and Premasoothram. He played the antagonist in the latter. He will be next seen in Jeethu Joseph’s Mr. and Mrs. Rowdy. He made his directorial debut with 2017’s History of Joy.Santosh Anchal and Joby James are handling the camera work with Ayoob in charge of the editing department. Denilal VG and Rabilash are the executive producers.

