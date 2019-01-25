Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Lalettan' Mohanlal to be conferred Padma Bhushan

He joined the Territorial Army as an honorary lieutenant colonel on July 9, 2009. Apart from this, he has twice won the national award for best actor.

Published: 25th January 2019 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal

Malayalam actor Mohanlal (File | EPS)

By SATISH P BABY
Express News Service

Adding another feather to his long and illustrious career spanning over three decades, actor Mohanlal, 58, won the Padma Bhushan Award on Friday. The actor, fondly called Lalettan by his legion of fans, won Padma Shri in 2001.

He joined the Territorial Army as an honorary lieutenant colonel on July 9, 2009. Apart from this, he has twice won the national award for best actor.

Though he debuted through Thiranottam (1978), his portrayal of antagonist Narendran in his second movie Manjil Virinja Pookkal (1980) gave him the much-needed break. He won his first national award for Bharatham in 1991 and the second for Vanaparastham in 1999.

Mohanlal has acted in more than 300 films in Malayalam along with some notable movies in Hindi, Telegu, Kannada and Tamil.

Though there were rumours that the actor might jump into the active politics as a BJP candidate, sources close to the actor denied those reports.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohanlal Padma Bhushan Award Lalettan Padma Shri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp