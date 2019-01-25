'Lalettan' Mohanlal to be conferred Padma Bhushan

SATISH P BABY By

Express News Service

Adding another feather to his long and illustrious career spanning over three decades, actor Mohanlal, 58, won the Padma Bhushan Award on Friday. The actor, fondly called Lalettan by his legion of fans, won Padma Shri in 2001.

He joined the Territorial Army as an honorary lieutenant colonel on July 9, 2009. Apart from this, he has twice won the national award for best actor.

Though he debuted through Thiranottam (1978), his portrayal of antagonist Narendran in his second movie Manjil Virinja Pookkal (1980) gave him the much-needed break. He won his first national award for Bharatham in 1991 and the second for Vanaparastham in 1999.

Mohanlal has acted in more than 300 films in Malayalam along with some notable movies in Hindi, Telegu, Kannada and Tamil.

Though there were rumours that the actor might jump into the active politics as a BJP candidate, sources close to the actor denied those reports.