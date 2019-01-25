This is the sweetest character I have played: Kartik Aaryan on his role in 'Luka Chuppi'

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film, Luka Chuppi, was launched in Mumbai on Thursday. Set in Mathura, the romantic comedy casts a humorous glance at live-in relationships in small-town India. The film is directed by cinematographer Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Vinay Pathak are also a part of the cast.

In Luka Chuppi, Kartik portrays the role of a local news correspondent who falls in love with a strong-willed girl. Speaking about his character, the 28-year-old actor said, “For the first time, I got to try a new dialect in a film. For that, we had a teacher, Pankaj ji — not Pankaj Tripathi — who helped me a lot. This was a new experience because I have mostly played urban, Delhi-based characters like the ones in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama. This is the sweetest character that I have played so far — he is not street-smart at all.”

Asked about the challenges of performing comedy on screen, Kartik said, “Comedy is the most difficult thing to do. I like it when people laugh because of my work. That said, in the future, I would love to do anti-hero characters and thrillers, like Andhadhun which I liked very much. Of course, I am offered rom-coms because of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, but i would love to do serious type of movies.”

Kriti Sanon added, “It is very difficult to do comedy in general. If you can make people laugh it’s the best thing. But our film is a situational comedy so we are not forcing you to laugh. When you do such a film, your own happiness and energy get transferred into the film.”

Dinesh Vijan spoke about the box-office success of content-driven films and the changing trends in contemporary Indian cinema. He said, “Last year had been a great year for the industry. Besides (our own) Stree, films like Raazi, Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun have done well. The press has also been supportive of such films. The new Indian audience does not wanted newness just for the sake of it. If you make a good film and deliver good stories, people will like.”

Luka Chuppi is scheduled to release on March 1, 2019. The film will be clashing with Sushant Singh’s Sonchiriya.