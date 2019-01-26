Home Entertainment Malayalam

Dedicate Padma honour to all who have been part of this worldly journey of mine: Mohanlal

In his illustrious career, Mohanlal has acted in over 300 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

Published: 26th January 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal

Malayalam actor Mohanlal (File | EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: Legendary south star Mohanlal has dedicated his Padma Bhushan honour to all the people who have contributed in his four-decade-long journey in films.

The 58-year-old actor, who made his acting debut in 1978 with the film "Thiranottam" and went to establish himself as one of the most versatile performers, in an emotional social media post said there are scores of people whose love and blessing keeps him motivated to deliver his best as an entertainer.

"For me, its been a cinematic journey of 40 years, a journey in which my paths have crossed many thousands of people and well-wishers. Right from the light boys on the set to the luminous galaxy of stars.

ALSO READ: Five Padma award nominees from Kerala

"From the ordinary man, woman and child on the street who has watched me on screen to the extraordinary personas who adorn the world we live in. There have been scores of people whose love, blessings and support, both big and small, have made me endeavour each walking day to try and live up to to their expectation," Mohanlal wrote on Facebook.

The actor said he was "humbled" by the honour bestowed upon him.

CLICK HERE: Here is the complete list of Padma awardees 2019

"It is to each one of them that I dedicate this honour conferred upon me, and for this I am truly Blessed. I am humbled by this recognition and am eternally grateful to one and all who have been part of this worldly journey of mine," he added.

In his illustrious career, Mohanlal has acted in over 300 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

The actor will be next seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut "Lucifer" and Priyadarshan's "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Padma Bhushan Mohanlal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp