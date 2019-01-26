I am yet to get an offer in Kannada: Priya Prakash Varrier

By Express News Service

Though I am not very aware of Kannada cinema, I know of KGF, and the film’s hero, Yash,” says Priya Prakash Varrier, who shot to fame with her wink in Oru Adaar Love. She was in the city for the audio launch of of Omar Lulu’s directorial. This will be first official film to be dubbed and released in Kannada as Kirik Love Story. The lyrics to the Kannada version are written by Dr Nagendra Prasad and V Manohar, and dialogues have been been penned by Shweta Shetty. On the sidelines of her interview, she also revealed that she is yet to get an offer in Kannada. “My dream is to work in all the languages, provided I get a good script and strong character. My wish is that the audience should remember me for my roles,” she adds.

Priya is excited that Oru Adaar Love will be the first film to see its release in four languages. “This is about a high school love, filled with friendship, love and emotions. I can assure the audience that the story is relatable, something everyone has gone through their school days,” she says.

Priya, who is currently pursuing B.Com says she dreamt of becoming an actor since childhood.She bagged her first film through an audition. “I was initially chosen to play a guest role in the film. It was only after the director saw my acting skills did they take me on board,” says Priya, who has not taken any acting lessons. “The day I wanted to be actor, I started practising in front of the mirror. That’s where I learnt the art,” she adds, Priya is also making her mark in Bollywood with Sridevi Bunglow, and has grabbed eyeballs with the film’s teaser. “I have worked in the film, and at this moment, I can’t reveal the plot. However, I don’t want to comment on the teaser’s controversy. Of course, it has created curiosity,” she says.