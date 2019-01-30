Malayalam actor Sreenivasan in ICU, on ventilator support

By Express News Service

Actor and writer Sreenivasan is battling for life after being hospitalised for acute breathlessness on Wednesday.

He is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at the Medical Trust Hospital in Ernakulam.

The actor was dubbing for his latest film 'Kuttimama' at the Lal Media Arts' studio at Edapally, Kochi, when he experienced acute breathlessness.

A statement released by the hospital said that the 62-year-old actor was intubated and ventilated in view of his poor oxygen saturation. "He is being treated by a team of specialists. He is at present in the ICU with ventilatory support and hemodynamically stable," according to the Medical Director of the Hospital.

His wife Vimala and sons, Dhyan and Vineeth are in the hospital.

In January 2018, Sreenivasan was hospitalised for a week. Vineeth Sreenivasan had then taken to Facebook to clarify that his father was admitted due to a variation in blood sugar levels, and requested everyone to "not spread baseless news."

After his recovery, Sreenivasan penned the script for 'Paviyettante Madhurachooral' and for Sathyan Anthikkad's 'Njan Prakashan'. He played prominent roles in both films as well.

A prominent actor, filmmaker and script-writer in the Malayalam film industry, Sreenivasan was last seen in the Sathyan Anthikad hit movie 'Njan Prakashan,' which had Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The film is still running to packed houses. His upcoming movies include 'Kannadi Talkies' and 'Driving License'.

The film actor, screenwriter, director and producer, who was born in Kannur, has acted in over 200 films. Some of his hit films include Nadodikkattu, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam and Katha Parayumpol. His performance as a village school teacher in Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala was widely acclaimed. The film won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

(With online desk inputs)