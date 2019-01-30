Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam actor Sreenivasan in ICU, on ventilator support

The 61-year-old actor was at the Lal Media Arts' studio at Edapally, Kochi, when he initially felt the pain.

Published: 30th January 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

sreenivasan

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan (Photo | File

By Express News Service

Actor and writer Sreenivasan is battling for life after being hospitalised for acute breathlessness on Wednesday. 

He is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at the Medical Trust Hospital in Ernakulam. 

The actor was dubbing for his latest film 'Kuttimama' at the Lal Media Arts' studio at Edapally, Kochi, when he experienced acute breathlessness.

A statement released by the hospital said that the 62-year-old actor was intubated and ventilated in view of his poor oxygen saturation. "He is being treated by a team of specialists. He is at present in the ICU with ventilatory support and hemodynamically stable," according to the Medical Director of the Hospital.

His wife Vimala and sons, Dhyan and Vineeth are in the hospital.

In January 2018, Sreenivasan was hospitalised for a week. Vineeth Sreenivasan had then taken to Facebook to clarify that his father was admitted due to a variation in blood sugar levels, and requested everyone to "not spread baseless news."

After his recovery, Sreenivasan penned the script for 'Paviyettante Madhurachooral' and for Sathyan Anthikkad's 'Njan Prakashan'. He played prominent roles in both films as well.

A prominent actor, filmmaker and script-writer in the Malayalam film industry, Sreenivasan was last seen in the Sathyan Anthikad hit movie 'Njan Prakashan,' which had Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The film is still running to packed houses. His upcoming movies include 'Kannadi Talkies' and 'Driving License'.

The film actor, screenwriter, director and producer, who was born in Kannur, has acted in over 200 films. Some of his hit films include Nadodikkattu, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam and Katha Parayumpol. His performance as a village school teacher in Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala was widely acclaimed. The film won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

(With online desk inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sreenivasan Malayalam actor Sreenivasan admitted Ernakulam Medical Trust Hospital

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rajaram

    His statements on political killings have ignited lot of discussions in general public. Still the political workers haven't learnt to stay away from conflicts and murders. While not even a single relative of the leaders have not lost even a nail of his fingers, the workers have lost their dear ones due to political clashes. Also, Sreenivasan's stress on organic farming is welcomed wide in Kerala. There are restaurants under the name Pattaya where food prepared from only organic vegetables are sold. He was bold to say that Allopathy has no medicine for treating cancers and has challenged the efficacy of chemotherapy. May God bless him to get back his original health
    7 hours ago reply
Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp