Malayalam actor Sreenivasan's health condition improves, taken off ventilator

Sreenivasan was hospitalised at the Ernakulam Medical Centre on Wednesday after he suffered from acute breathlessness.

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan's health condition has improved and he has been taken off ventilator support, according to an update from the Ernakulam Medical Centre.

Sreenivasan was hospitalised at the Ernakulam Medical Centre on Wednesday after he suffered from acute breathlessness.

The hospital stated that the actor spoke to his family on Thursday morning, soon after he was taken off ventilator support, expressing his desire to go on the sets of 'Love, Action, Drama,' which marks the directorial debut of his youngest son, Dhyan Sreenivasan. 

Although, doctors have advised him to rest. He will be kept under observation for another day. Celebrities including Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese visited Sreenivasan at the hospital. 

The actor was dubbing for his latest film 'Kuttimama' at the Lal Media Arts' studio at Edapally, Kochi, when he experienced acute breathlessness.

A prominent actor, filmmaker and script-writer in the Malayalam film industry, Sreenivasan was last seen in the Sathyan Anthikad hit movie 'Njan Prakashan,' which had Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. His upcoming movies include 'Kannadi Talkies' and 'Driving License'.

