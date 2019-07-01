Home Entertainment Malayalam

After objection from WCC members, AMMA effects temporary freeze on amendment to bylaws

However, Mohanlal denied that the meeting witnessed opposition to the move to amend the association’s rules. 

Published: 01st July 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Parvathy Thiruvoth and Revathy leave the venue of AMMA general body meeting in Kochi.

Actors Parvathy Thiruvoth and Revathy leave the venue of AMMA general body meeting in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A) has effected a temporary freeze on the move to amend the bylaws, reportedly after objection from members including actors and Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) representatives Paravathy Thiruvoth and Revathy.

Though the main agenda of the annual general body meeting held here on Sunday was effecting a major change in its organisational structure, the functionaries could not arrive at a  final decision.

A.M.M.A president Mohanlal said they have decided to hold a discussion on amending bylaws since there have been several suggestions from members.

“Twenty-four hours are too short a period to hear out all the members. Everyone will get a patient hearing and further decisions will be taken on the basis of consensus,” he said.

According to Mohanlal, it hasn’t yet been decided whether a special general body meeting should be convened for the purpose. 

A.M.M.A had earlier decided to bring four women members to the association’s leadership role, with one of them being made the vice-president. Revathy and Parvathy Thiruvoth voiced their objections against the amendment at the general body meeting.

“We have given our suggestions at the general body meeting. It will decide the rest. Let us see,” Revathy said, as she emerged from the meeting. It is learnt the WCC representatives opposed the move to vest the executive committee with sovereign powers.

However, Mohanlal denied that the meeting witnessed opposition to the move to mend the association’s rules. 

