Ambili, Satyam Paranjha Vishwasikkuvo get release schedules

We finally have updates on the release schedules of Soubin Shahir-starrer Ambili and Biju Menon-starrer Sathyam Paranjha Vishwasikkuvo. Ambili, directed by Johnpaul George, will be hitting theatres in September.

Johnpaul made his debut with Guppy, starring Tovino Thomas. The film was regarded as one of 2016’s best films.

Recently, the first look of Soubin’s character Ambili was released by the makers. Joining Soubin in the film are two newcomers—Nazriya Nazim’s brother Naveen Nazim and Tanvi Ram. The three actors play the film’s principal characters.

Sathyam Paranjha Vishwasikkuvo, starring Biju Menon and Samvrutha Sunil, will be released on July 12.

The film marks G Prajith’s second directorial after Oru Vadakkan Selfie. Samvrutha is making her comeback after a seven-year hiatus. Sajeev Pazhoor, who is noted for scripting Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, wrote Sathyam Paranjha Vishwasikkuvo. Saiju Kurup, Sudhi Koppa, Srikanth Murali, Aju Varghese, and Alencier Ley are also part of the film.