Baahubali writer developing big-budget Malayalam epic

By Express News Service

KV Vijayendra Prasad, known for writing the Baahubali films, is working on his first Malayalam screenplay, touted to be a big-budget mythological epic.

Director Vijeesh Mani will be helming the project, which is expected to start rolling in September.

Vijeesh made his directorial debut with Vishwaguru, which was entered into the Guinness World Records for being the fastest film ever produced.

It was made and released in 51 hours and 2 minutes. Vijeesh’s other directing credits include Puzhayamma and Netaji. The latter, made in the Irula language and starring Gokulam Gopalan, is awaiting release.

The father of director SS Rajamouli, Vijayendra Prasad is one of contemporary Indian cinema’s most celebrated writers. He made his debut with the 1988 film Janaki Ramudu. His other writing credits include Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Mersal. He also penned the story of Rajamouli’s upcoming RRR, starring NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Ali Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn.