Home Entertainment Malayalam

Indrajith-starrer Thakkol likely to release next month

Shaji Kailas’ production venture Thakkol, helmed by debutant Kiran Prabhakaran, will most likely release next month.

Published: 02nd July 2019 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Indrajith Sukumaran

Indrajith Sukumaran

By Express News Service

Shaji Kailas’ production venture Thakkol, helmed by debutant Kiran Prabhakaran, will most likely release next month. A release date has not been fixed yet. It’s been a while since we received any updates on the status of the film, which went on floors last year. 

Indrajith and Murali Gopy play the lead characters while Renji Panicker and Nedumudi Venu appear in supporting roles.  The film, which is being touted as a small-scale mystery drama, has Indrajith in the role of a priest. Shaji’s son Rushin is essaying his childhood. 

Aside from Thakkol, Indrajith will be seen next in Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham and Bibin Paul Samuel’s sports drama Aaha. Filming of the former is currently in progress. In the latter, the actor will be playing the coach of a tug-of-war team. Indrajith recently delivered an impressive performance in Aashiq Abu’s Virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thakkol Kiran Prabhakaran Shaji Kailas
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp