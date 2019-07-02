Indrajith-starrer Thakkol likely to release next month

By Express News Service

Shaji Kailas’ production venture Thakkol, helmed by debutant Kiran Prabhakaran, will most likely release next month. A release date has not been fixed yet. It’s been a while since we received any updates on the status of the film, which went on floors last year.

Indrajith and Murali Gopy play the lead characters while Renji Panicker and Nedumudi Venu appear in supporting roles. The film, which is being touted as a small-scale mystery drama, has Indrajith in the role of a priest. Shaji’s son Rushin is essaying his childhood.

Aside from Thakkol, Indrajith will be seen next in Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham and Bibin Paul Samuel’s sports drama Aaha. Filming of the former is currently in progress. In the latter, the actor will be playing the coach of a tug-of-war team. Indrajith recently delivered an impressive performance in Aashiq Abu’s Virus.