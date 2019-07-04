Soubin, Shane to come together again in 'Valiya Perunnal'

By Express News Service

It has been revealed that Soubin Shahir will be teaming up again with Shane Nigam for the upcoming Valiya Perunnal. The two actors were recently seen in Kumbalangi Nights (currently streaming on Amazon Prime). Shane was also part of Soubin’s directorial debut, Parava.

Directed by debutant Dimal Dennis, Valiya Perunnal also features Joju George as one of the principal characters. This is the first time that Shane and Joju are working together.

Mumbai girl Himika Bose, who appeared in Akshay Kumar-starrer Pad Man, plays the female lead.

The release of the film was initially expected in June but has now been pushed to a later date. An official announcement will be made soon.

The film is bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed. Incidentally, Soubin has a part in Anwar’s upcoming Trance, starring Fahadh Faasil.

