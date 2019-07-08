Home Entertainment Malayalam

A first of its kind

Director Vinod Krishna on Eelam, a surrealist film which stars Kavitha Nair and Thampi Antony

Published: 08th July 2019 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Though many foreign films have been made in the genre, surrealism has not been explored much in Malayalam cinema. Barring that occasional dream sequence or two we see in regular mainstream fare, we haven’t seen a full-fledged surrealist film yet. This could change with the arrival of debutant Vinod Krishna’s Eelam, which boasts of a daringly unconventional premise.

The concept, based on Vinod’s short story of the same name, sounds intriguing. “It features five people seated at a bar, engaged in conversations on various subjects, which then give way to memories,” says Vinod. “It is revealed later that an old aristocrat drinking at the bar (Thampi Antony) has come across the other patrons at some point in their lives. But then they have a recollection of meeting him too, but not in the same way he likes to remember.”

Thampi Antony

Led by actor-author Kavitha Nair, the film was shot in minimal locations, one of them being San Francisco. Vinod adds that his film explores several overarching themes such as an individual’s identity, the shifting nature of memories, and the evolution of—or true meaning of—a civilised society. “A person’s identity is not linked to just some password. As we are perceived differently by different people, one could say that our identity is shaped by others’ memories of us,” he says.

A known face in the Kerala art scene, Vinod and team came up with a unique design for the film’s primary setting, the aforementioned bar. They also played around with colour psychology to set the film’s overall atmosphere. Green, which represents nature and tranquility, has been used as the predominant colour. “We wanted to give everything a larger-than-life look,” continues Vinod. “This is also seen in the actors’ costumes. We don’t mention where the film takes place —it could be anywhere—even though we shot the exterior portions in San Francisco.”

Eelam is produced by two women, Jaya Menon and Shiji Mathew Cherukara. Tharun Bhaskaran photographed the film while Bijibal composed the background score. Ramesh Narayanan developed the songs from lyrics penned by Ajeesh Dasan. Shahabaz Aman has sung a track for the film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp